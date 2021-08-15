Estonian archers take two gold medals and a bronze at junior world champs

Estonian athletes won two gold medals and one bronze at the Wroclaw 2021 World Archery Youth Championships on Saturday.

Robin Jäätma and Meeri-Marita Paas won the compound mixed team competition by defeating the Mexican duo 155:154 in the final. Jäätma also put in a stellar performance in the individual competition, defeating Frenchman Mateo Magnelle in the final and being crowned world champion.

Paas also added a bronze medal to the total tally by defeating American Anna Scarbrough in the third place match of the women's individual competition 143:138.

--

