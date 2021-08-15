Estonian archers take two gold medals and a bronze at junior world champs

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Robin Jäätma. Source: Estonian Archery Association
News

Estonian athletes won two gold medals and one bronze at the Wroclaw 2021 World Archery Youth Championships on Saturday.

Robin Jäätma and Meeri-Marita Paas won the compound mixed team competition by defeating the Mexican duo 155:154 in the final. Jäätma also put in a stellar performance in the individual competition, defeating Frenchman Mateo Magnelle in the final and being crowned world champion.

Paas also added a bronze medal to the total tally by defeating American Anna Scarbrough in the third place match of the women's individual competition 143:138.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:07

Sunday radio shows described Afghanistan events as West's failure

14:48

Tänak wins last three stages of WRC Ypres Rally Belgium

13:26

Opinion Festival | Opinion leaders debated Estonia's future

12:24

Merle Karro-Kalberg: Local governments lack city greenery development plans

11:19

Day brings 203 new coronavirus cases

10:55

Estonian archers take two gold medals and a bronze at junior world champs

09:32

Around 100 volunteers to help out in schools this year

08:28

Experts see no need for third vaccine jabs yet

08:00

Parties agree presidential election system needs changes

14.08

Tänak down to sixth place going into Rally Belgium final day

14.08

Opinion Festival panel: Estonia could repeat 4G success in transport turn

14.08

Opinion Festival | MEPs looked for solutions to coronavirus crisis

14.08

Education ministry vaccination plan aims at 90 percent coverage of teachers

14.08

PPA: Kadriorg need not be cordoned off to pedestrians

14.08

Estonia supports Lithuania in migrant crisis emergency powers order

14.08

Health Board: 291 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, no deaths

14.08

AK: Electricity prices virtually doubled on year to July

14.08

State to amend pension system

14.08

Off-duty woman police officer in South Estonia drunk-driving crash

14.08

Opinion festival | Party heads debated presidential election and Covid

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: