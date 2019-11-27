ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Estonian archer sets new youth record ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Meeri-Marita Paas.
Meeri-Marita Paas. Source: Dutch Target
News

Estonian youth archer Meeri-Mirta Paas (17) set a world record in her age group in the world championships in Strassen, Luxembourg, ERR reports.

Paas' record of 149 points out of a possible 150 in the women's compound bow event surpasses that of Italian cadet archer Elisa Roner, set in Feb. 2018. She also finished fifth overall in the women's event.

"I was very pleased with her growth at the competition. The qualifying rounds put my results at the top of the standings, and also also showed good results in the duels. Meeri-Marita was in a special zone and set a new world cadet record of 149 points out of 150," said coach Maarika Jäätma, according to ERR.

"Since it was an adult competition and my shooters are all young cadets,we are even more excited to be able to compete on a par with the world's best," she added.

Meanwhile, Robin Jäätma achieved a new Estonian junior record, with 592 points, in 17th place among 129 men's compound event, finishing in the same position after the duel events.

Lisell Jäätma started the duel stage in 10th place, finishing in 17th place.

In the women's sports bow, Maris Tetsmann was in 17th place and Reena Pärnat in 35th, ERR's sports portal reports.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

estonian sportssport in estoniaestonian sports peopleestonian archery
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
17:02

Prosecutor's Office has not launched investigation into SEB

16:43

Prime minister asks startups to stay in Estonia

16:27

Tallinn city government aims to take hazardous freight off city rail routes

16:06

Estonian archer sets new youth record

15:44

Paper: Estonian postal workers facing same situation as in Finland

15:29

Five of six Estonian MEPs supported confirmation of new European Commission

15:00

Interview: Estonia not a country of officials, says Lemetti

14:38

October electricity production covers over half of domestic consumption

14:23

Paper: New bus routes to open in Tallinn

14:01

RB Rail employees demand board chair resignation, say project in crisis

13:44

Finnish postal workers' dispute resolved, strikes to end

13:09

November party ratings: EKRE support at low for year

12:52

State analyzing online marriage registration

12:32

Slippery road conditions lead to dozens of crashes

12:13

Former defense chief: Turkey NATO position is blackmail

11:57

Justice minister investigating case delays at Harju County Court

11:39

Third quarter average monthly wage stood at €1,397

11:21

Catholic church gets back items belonging to pre-war bishop

11:00

Tens of billions in potentially suspicious funds passed via SEB Estonia

10:29

Coalition working group leaning toward pharmacy liberalization

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: