Estonian archer sets new youth record

Estonian youth archer Meeri-Mirta Paas (17) set a world record in her age group in the world championships in Strassen, Luxembourg, ERR reports.

Paas' record of 149 points out of a possible 150 in the women's compound bow event surpasses that of Italian cadet archer Elisa Roner, set in Feb. 2018. She also finished fifth overall in the women's event.

"I was very pleased with her growth at the competition. The qualifying rounds put my results at the top of the standings, and also also showed good results in the duels. Meeri-Marita was in a special zone and set a new world cadet record of 149 points out of 150," said coach Maarika Jäätma, according to ERR.

"Since it was an adult competition and my shooters are all young cadets,we are even more excited to be able to compete on a par with the world's best," she added.

Meanwhile, Robin Jäätma achieved a new Estonian junior record, with 592 points, in 17th place among 129 men's compound event, finishing in the same position after the duel events.

Lisell Jäätma started the duel stage in 10th place, finishing in 17th place.

In the women's sports bow, Maris Tetsmann was in 17th place and Reena Pärnat in 35th, ERR's sports portal reports.