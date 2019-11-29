Kaia Kanepi through to ITF Czech Tournament quarterfinals

Estonian tennis player has reached the quarter finals of the ITF Tennis Tournament at Milovice, Czech Republic, ERR sport reports, after defeating local player Miriam Kolodziejova in straight sets, 6:2, 7:5.

Kolodziejova, 22, ranked 1,104th in the world, was not quite out, however, and pulled things back to 5:5, after which Kanepi broke her serve and held her own to win 7:5 and take the match.

Kanepi, 34, from Haapsalu, ranked 105th in the world, faces 18-year-old Caijsa Wilda (Sweden) in the quarter finals.

Kanepi reached the quarter finals of the ITF tournament in Portugal in September; her last win on the ITF circuit came last year in Italy.

Prize money at the Czech event is €15,000.

