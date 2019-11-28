Kaia Kanepi through to round two of Czech Republic ITF tournament

Estonian tennis player Kaia Kanepi is in action in the ITF World Tennis Tour W15 tournament in Milovice, Czech Republic on Thursday, facing local player Miriam Kolodziejova.

Kanepi, 34, from Haapsalu, is ranked just outside the top 100 at present, and won the opening round of the tournament Wednesday in a little over an hour-and-a-half, defeating another Czech player, Darja Vidmanova, ranked 1,228th in the world, in straight sets, 6:2, 6:4, ERR's sports portal reports.

Kolodziejova is ranked 1,104th in the world, and overcame Timea Jaruskova of neighboring Slovakia in straight sets in her opening game.

Kanepi already played on the ITF circuit in September, reaching the quarter finals of the Caldas da Rainha tournament in Portugal.

Kanepi's career record is 14 ITF tournament wins, alongside four WTA tournament wins. Her last ITF success was last year in Italy.

