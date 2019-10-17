Kanepi out of Moscow's WTA Kremlin Cup

Kaia Kanepi lost to Dutch player Kiki Bertens on Thursday after three sets in Moscow at the WTA Tennis tournament's Kremlin Cup 2019.

The game lasted two hours and 18 minutes and Kanepi served three aces and five double fouls during the game. Bertens served eight double fouls and served six aces.

Kanepi won the second set, but then lost the third: 4: 6, 6: 3, 7: 5. Bertens is ranked as the eighth-best player in the world, Kanepi is ranked 109th.

Yesterday, Kanepi started the tournament with a solid victory over Timea Babos (98th) 6: 1, 6: 3.

