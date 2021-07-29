Archer Reena Pärnat eliminated from Olympics competition in 1/16 round

Estonian archer Reena Pärnat was victorious in her first duel at the Tokyo Olympics and advanced to the top 32, where she was then eliminated.

Pärnat entered Thursday's competition ranked 53rd after getting 626 points in the preliminary round. She faced Slovakian archer Denisa Barankova, who was ranked 12th.

Archers will shoot five series of three arrows in individual tournaments with the archer with the best score receiving two points for each round. Meaning: it takes six points to advance.

Barankova took the first series 26:22, but Pärnat bounced back and won two consecutive series (21:15, 23:22) after that. The Slovakian tied the match with a 26:21 round, but Pärnat came out on top in the fifth round, taking the decider 24:22.

Pärnat faced Taipei archer Lin Chia-En in the 1/16 round, who got the better of the Estonian, handing Pärnat a 3:7 loss.

The Estonian fired off two nines in the opening round and took the round 26:24. The archers tied in the second round at 26:26, but the Taipei archer won the remaining three rounds with a maximum 30-point performance in the fifth, knocking Pärnat out of the tournament and handing the Estonian 17th place at the Tokyo Olympics.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!