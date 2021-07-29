Archer Reena Pärnat eliminated from Olympics competition in 1/16 round

Sports
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Reena Pärnat. Source: Dean Alberga/World Archery
Sports

Estonian archer Reena Pärnat was victorious in her first duel at the Tokyo Olympics and advanced to the top 32, where she was then eliminated.

Pärnat entered Thursday's competition ranked 53rd after getting 626 points in the preliminary round. She faced Slovakian archer Denisa Barankova, who was ranked 12th.

Archers will shoot five series of three arrows in individual tournaments with the archer with the best score receiving two points for each round. Meaning: it takes six points to advance.

Barankova took the first series 26:22, but Pärnat bounced back and won two consecutive series (21:15, 23:22) after that. The Slovakian tied the match with a 26:21 round, but Pärnat came out on top in the fifth round, taking the decider 24:22.

Pärnat faced Taipei archer Lin Chia-En in the 1/16 round, who got the better of the Estonian, handing Pärnat a 3:7 loss.

The Estonian fired off two nines in the opening round and took the round 26:24. The archers tied in the second round at 26:26, but the Taipei archer won the remaining three rounds with a maximum 30-point performance in the fifth, knocking Pärnat out of the tournament and handing the Estonian 17th place at the Tokyo Olympics.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 vaccines

tokyo olympics 2020

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:14

Strong winds forecast for Friday

15:53

Ühtegi and Tali: Breaking will to defend ourselves is our greatest threat

15:38

Prime minister: Culture minister follows cabinet line on vaccinations

15:29

Wearing masks on public transport to be mandatory from August 2 Updated

15:14

Eesti Energia sees half year record turnover, profit

14:41

Political scientist: Kaljulaid's Riigikogu candidacy cannot be ruled out

14:16

SDE leader: We would back Kaljulaid for second term if others do

14:00

Prime minister hits out at pace of coronavirus vaccination in Estonia

13:13

US Army V Corps commander: Relationship with Estonia of key importance

12:45

Tallink to offer travel vouchers to passengers getting vaccinated on board

12:17

Expert: Lack of communication led to Health Board's cold storage failure

12:08

Coronavirus risk level rises from medium to high

11:46

Station Narva music festival goes ahead with vaccine passports, rapid tests

11:04

Competition Authority on gas price hike: Consumers can switch providers

10:50

Health Board: 222 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, one death

10:25

Puusta finishes Tokyo Olympics regatta 16th, Rammo drops two spots

10:17

Around half 2021 coronavirus supplementary budget used up

09:44

Farmers in south Estonia struggling with field fires

09:15

Prime minister gets coronavirus vaccine

08:43

Archer Reena Pärnat eliminated from Olympics competition in 1/16 round

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: