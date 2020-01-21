Archer Lisell Jäätma wins France round to go top in world rankings

Archer Liisell Jäätma won first place in the women's compound class at the indoor world championship stage held in Nimes, France, making her current overall leader of the women's compound series after five stages, ERR's sports portal reports

Jäätma won the quarter finals against Italian Anastasia Anastasiot 148:142, then beat Sarah Prieels of Belgium, now 7th in the standings, 148:146.

In the final, she defeated Tanja Jensen of Denmark, with a score of 145: 143. Jensen is now second in the overall standings behind Jäätma.

"Everything went very well, I felt confident," Jäätma said of her victory.

"I was nervous in the final, but I was able to make the shots nicely. With the victory I'm now overall world championship leader; I' very happy," she added.

Fellow Estonians Maris Tetsmann and Kristi Ilves finished in 46th and 59th places in the same class.

Meeri-Marita Paas won the bronze medal in the women's junior compound; Hanna Liina Lippand came 9th place in the same category.

In the men's compound, Estonian Caius Kand came just outside the top 100 from 186 entrants.

In the men's junior compound class, Robin Jäätma finished 8th and Kristjan Ilves 14th.

A compound bow uses a levering system, usually consisting of cables and pulleys, to bend the limbs.

Nearly 1,200 athletes competed in the entire tournament.

