Gallery: Invictus Games preparations begin, 12 Estonian vets to compete

A sports camp for wounded veterans of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) was held in Rakvere last week, where preparations for competition in the 2020 Invictus Games also began. A total of 12 veterans of the EDF will be competing in the 2020 Games in The Hague this May.

"For the injured servicemembers, this competition does not mean winning medals, but breaking boundaries," said sitting volleyball instructor Master Sgt. Margus Hoop according to a Headquarters of the EDF press release.

The Estonian Volleyball Federation (EVF) and the Estonian Association of Wounded Warriors (EVVÜ), Hoop added, are supporting the competing veterans.

Altogether 12 wounded veterans are slated to compete in the 2020 Invictus Games in six events: archery, handbike cycling, athletics, indoor rowing, and sitting volleyball.

Organized by the Personnel Support Services Centre of the EDF Support Command and the EVVÜ, sports camps for wounded veterans of the EDF are held three times a year, one goal of which is to prepare for the Invictus Games.

The Invictus Games is an annual international adaptive multi-sport event established by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, for wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel and their associated veterans. In total, more than 500 competitors from 19 different countries are competing in 12 different events this year.

