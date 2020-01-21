ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Gallery: Invictus Games preparations begin, 12 Estonian vets to compete ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Sitting volleyball practice at a sports camp for wounded veterans in Rakvere. January 2020.
Open gallery
20 photos
Photo: Sitting volleyball practice at a sports camp for wounded veterans in Rakvere. January 2020. Author: Jr. Sgt. Jaan Vanaaseme/mil.ee
News

A sports camp for wounded veterans of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) was held in Rakvere last week, where preparations for competition in the 2020 Invictus Games also began. A total of 12 veterans of the EDF will be competing in the 2020 Games in The Hague this May.

"For the injured servicemembers, this competition does not mean winning medals, but breaking boundaries," said sitting volleyball instructor Master Sgt. Margus Hoop according to a Headquarters of the EDF press release.

The Estonian Volleyball Federation (EVF) and the Estonian Association of Wounded Warriors (EVVÜ), Hoop added, are supporting the competing veterans.

Altogether 12 wounded veterans are slated to compete in the 2020 Invictus Games in six events: archery, handbike cycling, athletics, indoor rowing, and sitting volleyball.

Organized by the Personnel Support Services Centre of the EDF Support Command and the EVVÜ, sports camps for wounded veterans of the EDF are held three times a year, one goal of which is to prepare for the Invictus Games.

The Invictus Games is an annual international adaptive multi-sport event established by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, for wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel and their associated veterans. In total, more than 500 competitors from 19 different countries are competing in 12 different events this year.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

militaryveteransinvictus gamesestonian defense forces
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
09:22

President Kersti Kaljulaid reaches Antarctica

09:18

Gallery: Invictus Games preparations begin, 12 Estonian vets to compete

08:53

Nurses union: Estonian healthcare system needs at least 500 more nurses

20.01

Language Inspectorate demands translated Hesburger 'Drive-In' sign

20.01

Committee forwards two bills facilitating foreign investment to Riigikogu

20.01

No need to panic over politicization of Appointments Committee, says Jõks

20.01

Daily Postimees issues response to Reporters Without Borders concerns

20.01

Estonian households more capable of paying bills than EU average

20.01

Bank of Estonia issuing commemorative €2 coin for Antarctica bicentennial

20.01

Finnish digital prescriptions used to buy meds in Estonia 7,000 times

20.01

What the papers say: Christmas detritus and how to implement law changes

20.01

Tax board audits on untaxed wages net €8.2 million in additional claims

20.01

December industrial producer price index down 1.2 percent on year

20.01

Gallery: Chinese New Year celebrated in Tallinn

20.01

AirBaltic carried over 50 percent more Estonian passengers in 2019

20.01

2019 construction price index up 1.9 percent on year

20.01

Helmes: Social affairs equality campaign causing governmental split

20.01

EKRE-appointed minister doesn't approve Helme's changes to Aliens Act

20.01

Emergency call center: Drunk drivers increasingly being called in

20.01

Kanepi out of Australian Open in round one

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: