Kelly Sildaru wins gold medal at Youth Winter Olympics

Estonian freestyle skier Kelly Sildaru has won gold in the freeski slopestyle event at the Youth Winter Olympics in Lausanne, Switzerland, ERR's sports portal reports.

The 17-year-old topped qualification on 95 points, earning 91.5 and 93.75 points in the next two tests, and 71.5 points in the final.

China's Gu Ailing Eileen was only half a point behind Sildaru, on her penultimate attempt (competitors' highest scores count in the final results) meaning a tense time of waiting for the Estonian; Jennie-Lee BUrmansson of Sweden was third on 90 points.

"It was really nerve-wracking. Especially crazy was the waiting time. IF the points fell away, it would be easier. But either fortunately or unfortunately she (Gu - ed.) Did not get more points. I am very happy that I did so well," Sildaru said after the event.

With the result, Sildaru continued a nearly seven-year winning streak, going back to March 2013.

This gold is the ninth major medal in her career, joining last year's adults world championship gold, size junior world championship golds, and one wold championship silver.

Additionally, Sildaru has won six more medals at the prestigious games, including three golds, the first coming in 2016 at Aspen, Colorado, where she effectively first burst on to the international scene.