Kanepi faces Czech Republic's Krejcikova in Australian Open first round

Kaia Kanepi.
Kaia Kanepi. Source: Zuma Press/Scanpix
Estonian tennis player Kaia Kanepi faces Barbara Krejcikova of the Czech Republic in the first round of the Australian Tennis Open, which starts Monday.

Krejcikova, 24, is ranked 127th in the world, and had to qualify for the main event, defeating Anna Bondar (Hungary) in straight sets, Varvara Lepchenko (U.S.) in three sets and Sachia Vickery (U.S.) in straight sets, to do so.

Kanepi, ranked 100th, and Krejcikova, have not met before.

The game is the second scheduled on the fifth court on Monday; the first game between Julia Görges and Viktoria Kužmova starts at 8 p.m. Estonian time, meaning Kanepi is likely to be in action late on Monday evening, in Estonia.

Should Kanepi, 34, from Haapsalu, win, she would meet the winner of Ekaterina Alexandrova (Russia) and Jil Teichmann (Switzerland)

Kanepi's record progression to date in the Australian Open is the 3rd round, which she has accomplished three times; she has reached the quarter finals of the other three grand slam tournaments.

Estonia's top player, Anett Kontaveit, faces local girl Astra Sharma in the first round.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

kaia kanepiestonian tennisestonian sportssport in estonia
