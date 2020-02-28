ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Recent snowfall puts Tallinn Ski Marathon back on calendar ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

news
ERR
A previous year's Tartu Ski Marathon.
A previous year's Tartu Ski Marathon. Source: Kristjan Kivistik
news

The recent heavy snowfall in Estonia has put Tallinn Ski Marathon back on the agenda, having been canceled last weekend.

Whereas the lack of snow prompted the cancellation of the event on February 22, as had happened with the Tartu Ski Marathon the weekend before, improved conditions have prompted organizers to reinstate the event for this Sunday, March 1, ERR's sports portal reports.

The event, the 22nd of its kind and part of the Estoloppet series, has been put back at such short notice precisely due to the unpredictable nature of this winter's weather, say the organizers.

"A recent appraisal of the course, plus the weather forecast, have given us hope that we can enjoy skiing on Sunday," said organizer Raivar Vaher.

"The course set-up was finished today, with the course master saying that, if you're going to have a marathon at all, have it right away. I agree that we only have a few days," Vaher continued.

Registration for the marathon is open on the Estoloppet website and the marathon will take place this Sunday at Kõrvemaa Hiking and Ski Center, about 60 kilometers east of the city center.

None of the six Estoloppet series events have been held so far this year, as most of the country remained largely snow-free through the winter, but at least one event is now scheduled to take place.

Weather forecasts say the snow will last through the weekend, but no guarantees have been given that it will be prolong beyond that.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

winter in estoniaweather forecastskiing in estoniatallinn ski marathon
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:16

€102 million loan deal inked for Tallinn harbor Porto Franco development

17:05

Reinsalu: Estonia stands by Turkey, sends condolences to victims families

16:51

Thermal cameras to scan 600-700 people per day at Tallinn Airport

16:34

Regional Jet changes name to Xfly, to lease seven new aircraft

16:18

SEB analyst: Economic growth will half in 2020

15:56

MEP Sven Mikser: Situation in Syria could worsen without intervention

15:41

Blog: Estonia shooting itself in the foot over canceled WRC-promoting rally

15:15

Eesti Energia net profit down fourfold year-over-year

14:44

US firm to take on cash machine security in Estonia

14:32

Ekspress Grupp boosts 2019 fiscal year revenue, earnings

14:10

Motion of no-confidence against Tallinn deputy mayor fails

13:47

Allar Jõks: Uniting the disparate or on the president's speech with bias

13:32

Coronavirus taskforce recommends setting up thermal cameras at the airport

13:31

Readers' photos: Send us your snow pics

13:04

Philipp Kirkorov on Uku Suviste: He would be a star in Russia

12:39

PPA Tammsaare bureau in Tallinn reopens

12:14

Circuit court rejects Harju Street property owner's appeal against Tallinn

11:49

Mirjam Mäekivi on new cartoon version of Estonian kids' classic 'Sipsik'

11:36

Health Board: Coronavirus special measures don't halt spread

11:13

Port of Tallinn sees record €44.4 million profit in 2019

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: