The recent heavy snowfall in Estonia has put Tallinn Ski Marathon back on the agenda, having been canceled last weekend.

Whereas the lack of snow prompted the cancellation of the event on February 22, as had happened with the Tartu Ski Marathon the weekend before, improved conditions have prompted organizers to reinstate the event for this Sunday, March 1, ERR's sports portal reports.

The event, the 22nd of its kind and part of the Estoloppet series, has been put back at such short notice precisely due to the unpredictable nature of this winter's weather, say the organizers.

"A recent appraisal of the course, plus the weather forecast, have given us hope that we can enjoy skiing on Sunday," said organizer Raivar Vaher.

"The course set-up was finished today, with the course master saying that, if you're going to have a marathon at all, have it right away. I agree that we only have a few days," Vaher continued.

Registration for the marathon is open on the Estoloppet website and the marathon will take place this Sunday at Kõrvemaa Hiking and Ski Center, about 60 kilometers east of the city center.

None of the six Estoloppet series events have been held so far this year, as most of the country remained largely snow-free through the winter, but at least one event is now scheduled to take place.

Weather forecasts say the snow will last through the weekend, but no guarantees have been given that it will be prolong beyond that.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!