Kristjan Ilves in 14th following ski jump in Nordic Combined World Cup

News
Nordic combined skier Kristjan Ilves competing in Seefeld, Austria. January 31, 2020.
Nordic combined skier Kristjan Ilves competing in Seefeld, Austria. January 31, 2020. Source: Matthias Schrader/AP/Scanpix
Estonian Nordic combined skier Kristjan Ilves achieved a good result in the ski jump portion of the FIS Nordic Combined World Cup underway in Seefeld, Austria, as a result of which he will be starting the 5 kilometer cross-country skiing portion of the competition in 14th place.

Ilves earned 114.2 points with a 99 meter jump in Seefeld, and will be starting the cross-country portion 1.22 behind first place.

Following the ski jumping portion, the World Cup is currently being led by two brothers from Norway: Jarl Magnus Riiber, who earned 134.8 points for a 105.5 meter jump, to be followed, 32 second later, by elder brother Harald Johnas Riiber, who earned 126.9 points for a 106 meter jump. Starting in third, 35 seconds behind first, will be Japan's Akito Watabe, who earned 126.1 points for a 104.5 meter jump.

The 5 kilometer cross-country portion of the World Cup begins at 5 p.m. Estonian local time.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

kristjan ilvesskiingnordic combined
