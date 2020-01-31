Kristjan Ilves in 14th following ski jump in Nordic Combined World Cup

Estonian Nordic combined skier Kristjan Ilves achieved a good result in the ski jump portion of the FIS Nordic Combined World Cup underway in Seefeld, Austria, as a result of which he will be starting the 5 kilometer cross-country skiing portion of the competition in 14th place.

Ilves earned 114.2 points with a 99 meter jump in Seefeld, and will be starting the cross-country portion 1.22 behind first place.

Following the ski jumping portion, the World Cup is currently being led by two brothers from Norway: Jarl Magnus Riiber, who earned 134.8 points for a 105.5 meter jump, to be followed, 32 second later, by elder brother Harald Johnas Riiber, who earned 126.9 points for a 106 meter jump. Starting in third, 35 seconds behind first, will be Japan's Akito Watabe, who earned 126.1 points for a 104.5 meter jump.

The 5 kilometer cross-country portion of the World Cup begins at 5 p.m. Estonian local time.

