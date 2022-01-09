Kristjan Ilves finishes fourth at Val di Fiemme

Estonian nordic combined skier Kristjan Ilves finished fourth at a World Cup event held in Val di Fiemme, Italy, after winning the ski jump competition earlier on Saturday.

Ilves jumped 105 meters, took 138 points and was the first out the gate for the cross-country portion, in which he finished 23rd and fell to fourth overall behind German Vinzenz Geiger, Austrian Johannes Lamparter and German Johannes Rydzek.

A fourth-place finish is a repeat of Ilves' best result of the season, he also finished fourth at a World Cup event in Ruka, Finland, in November.

