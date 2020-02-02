ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Ilves puts in best performance of past two years

Kristjan Ilves.
Kristjan Ilves. Source: EPA/ANDREAS SCHAAD/Scanpix
Estonian Nordic combined skier Kristjan Ilves finished 17th at the 2020 Nordic Combined World Cup in Seefeld, Austria on Saturday, gaining one place from the day before.

The Estonian jumped 103.5 meters and got 102.7 points on Saturday, heading out onto the track in 15th place, 2.23 minutes after leader Jarl Magnus Riiber (104.5 meters and 138.6 points).

Riiber took a comfortable win in the end, a full minute and 17 seconds ahead of fellow Norwegian Jörgen Graabak. Third place went to German Vinzenz Geiger (+1.09,5).

The top eight included German Eric Frenzel (+1.17,8), Norwegians Espen Björstad (+1.26,7) and Jens Luraas Oftebro (+1.28,7), Japanese Akito Watabe (+1.29,2) and Finn Ilkka Herola (+1.43).

Ilves, after losing two places on the cross-country track, finished 2.33,5 behind Riiber.

The last time Kristjan Ilves did better in the world cup was nearly two years ago when he took second and fourth places in Hakuba that saw fewer participants than usual.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

kristjan ilvesnordic combinedseefeld 2020
