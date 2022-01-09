Kelly Sildaru second in half-pipe competition at Mammoth Mountain

Estonian freestyle skier Kelly Sildaru came second in the free-ski half-pipe competition at the Mammoth Mountain, California World Cup event on Saturday.

Sildaru racked up 90.25 points on her first attempt and led the competition until Eileen Gu posted a score of 94.75.

The Estonian gained some height to improve her score to 92.5 during her second attempt, while this was not enough to defeat the Chinese skier who took an incredible 97.5 points.

Third place went to U.S. skier Brita Sigourney. All ten women who took part in the Saturday final scored over 80 in what was a high-octane competition.

The slope style final will be held on Sunday.

Sildaru (19), who landed on to the international scene in 2016 when, at the age of 13, she won the X Games in Aspen, Colorado, is building up to her first Olympic Winter Games appearance in Beijing next month.

