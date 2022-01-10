Sildaru wins second World Cup slopestyle competition this season

After finishing second in the half-pipe event at Mammoth Mountain, California, on Saturday, Estonian freestyle skier Kelly Sildaru wrapped up the competition with a slopestyle event win on Sunday.

Sildaru collected 93.75 points on her first run, putting pressure on main rival Eileen Gu, who collected 91 points on her first pass-through of the slopestyle park. The Estonian was not able to improve her score on her second run, finishing with 89.25 points, but both Gu and third-place Olivia Asselin failed on their final jumps and did not bump Sildaru from the top.

This was the Estonian's second slopestyle World Cup event of the season and her second win. A thumb injury kept her out of the first events in 2021.

Sildaru finished second behind Chinese skier Eileen Gu in the half-pipe on Saturday.

