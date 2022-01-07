Kelly Sildaru through to two freestyle finals in California

Freestyle ski star Kelly Sildaru is through to two category finals in the World Cup stage finals at Mammoth Mountain, California,

Sildaru finishing fifth in the free-ski half-pipe qualification on Thursday, U.S. time.

The Estonian posted 75.75 points in her first attempt, building on that to 78.50 points on her second run, to take fifth overall. Eilin Gu (China) topped the scores with 90.00.

Sildaru was also third in the slope-style qualification earlier on the Thursday, with 86.50 points.

The half-pipe final at Mammoth Mountain takes place at 5 a.m. Saturday morning Estonian time (i.e. 7 p.m. on the Friday in California), with the slope-style final following at 11 p.m. on the same day, again, Estonian time.

Sildaru, 19, who first burst on to the international scene in 2016 when, at the age of 13, she won the X Games in Aspen, Colorado, is building up to her first Olympic Winter Games appearance in Beijing next month.

The Estonian won the World Cup slope-style season opener in Stubai, Austria, in November.

