Kelly Sildaru wins streetstyle competition at Dew Tour

Estonian freestyle skier Kelly Sildaru has won the women's ski streetstyle competition at the annual Winter Dew Tour in Colorado, USA.

Athletes have a certain amount of time to demonstrate their skills on rails in the streetstyle competition. Unlike with other disciplines, the judges do not award points and instead evaluate the general tone of the performance.

Sildaru bested Norway's Johanne Killi and Chinese skier Eileen Gu for the win.

Sildaru took the streetstyle victory and second place in superpipe at this year's Dew Tour. The Estonian skier decided against participating in the ski slopestyle competition due to the weather.

