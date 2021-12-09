Sildaru wins halfpipe qualification in Colorado

Estonian freestyle skier Kelly Sildaru is participating in a freeski halfpipe event in Copper Mountain, Colorado, this week and finished first in the qualification runs on Wednesday.

Sildaru, who was first to miss the final of a Big Air competition last week, came out firing and finished her first run with 89.75 points, which was not eclipsed by anyone else, including Chinese world champ Eileen Gu, who finished the qualification with 88 points. Third was American skier Brita Sigourney with 84.25 points.

Sildaru told Delfi Sport (link in Estonian) that she was pleased with her competition. "The last time I participated in a halfpipe competition was at the X-Games in January of 2020. I was a little uncertain when arriving at Copper [Mountain]. But it went well," Sildaru said.

The five-time X-Games gold medalist added that she went a little lighter on her second run, since she had already clinched a ticket to the final. "I got a little confidence. I saw that it was possible to hit the halfpipe well even after a break. I did not put out my best in the qualification, we'll add some in the final," Sildaru said.

The halfpipe final at Copper Mountain Resort will start on Friday at 9.30 p.m. Estonian time.

