Kelly Sildaru receives second X-Games invite

Estonian freestyle skier Kelly Sildaru recently received an invite to the world's most popular extreme sports event X Games, in which the five-time winner will participate in two disciplines.

Sildaru had already previously received an invite for the superpipe event, but was also invited to the slopestyle event, Delfi Sport (link in Estonian) reported on Saturday.

There are eight participants in each event at the X Games, held in Aspen on January 21-23. The first three people to get an invite are podium athletes from previous year's event (Sildaru dropped out of last year's event after enduring an injury). The next three invites will go to athletes who have performed well in the ongoing season and the final two invites are handed to athletes in the best form.

Sildaru has been in good form in 2021, having taken gold medals at a Dew Tour streetstyle competition and a world championship stage in Stubai, Austria, recently.

