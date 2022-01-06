Kanepi out in round two in Melbourne

Kaia Kanepi has lost her round two encounter against Ana Konjuh (Croatia), 2:6, 6:3, 3:6 in the WTA 250 Summer Set 1, a warm-up tournament for this month's Australian Open, also in Melbourne.

Kanepi, ranked 73rd in the world, overcame Jaqueline Adina Cristiani of Romania in three arduous sets in the opening round, setting her up with the match with Konjuh (WTA 67th)

Konjuh broke the Estonian's serve twice in set one, games five and seven, and lost the set 6:2, but in set two the roles were reversed, as it was Kanepi's turn to break Konjuh twice, taking the set 6:3.

The deciding set came full circle, with Kanepi having her serve broken three times this time, losing 6:3.

The entire encounter lasted just short of two hours. Kanepi rescued five out of 11 break points, while the ratio for Konjuh, who meets the winner of Qinwen Zheng (China) and Vera Zvonareva (Russia) in round three, was 11 out of 15.

The Melbourne summer sets competitions replace the Brisbane International tournament, which was canceled due to the pandemic. The Australian Open starts January 17.

