Kanepi out in round two in Melbourne

Sports
Kaia Kanepi and others on court at the Haabneeme ITF tennis tournament.
Kaia Kanepi and others on court at the Haabneeme ITF tennis tournament. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Sports

Kaia Kanepi has lost her round two encounter against Ana Konjuh (Croatia), 2:6, 6:3, 3:6 in the WTA 250 Summer Set 1, a warm-up tournament for this month's Australian Open, also in Melbourne.

Kanepi, ranked 73rd in the world, overcame Jaqueline Adina Cristiani of Romania in three arduous sets in the opening round, setting her up with the match with Konjuh (WTA 67th)

Konjuh broke the Estonian's serve twice in set one, games five and seven, and lost the set 6:2, but in set two the roles were reversed, as it was Kanepi's turn to break Konjuh twice, taking the set 6:3.

The deciding set came full circle, with Kanepi having her serve broken three times this time, losing 6:3.

The entire encounter lasted just short of two hours. Kanepi rescued five out of 11 break points, while the ratio for Konjuh, who meets the winner of Qinwen Zheng (China) and Vera Zvonareva (Russia) in round three, was 11 out of 15.

The Melbourne summer sets competitions replace the Brisbane International tournament, which was canceled due to the pandemic. The Australian Open starts January 17.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:49

More than 71,000 people visited Tartu's Vanemuine Theater in 2021

16:22

Noted actress Maria Klenskaja dies

15:51

Yolo Group founder opening high-end casino in Tallinn Old Town

15:35

Prime minister blasts MP's call to initiate NATO Article 4 consultations

15:12

Kanepi out in round two in Melbourne

14:44

Kallas: Energy market should operate without us needing to help people

14:35

Foreign minister: Kazakhstan events violation of fundamental freedoms

14:01

New members of government's Covid advisory council announced

13:33

Ilves: As president, you need something to bite on to keep quiet

12:59

Former interior minister detained over bribery allegations

12:42

Government shortens self-isolation period for unvaccinated people to 7 days

12:26

Ministries disagree on lowering energy VAT

11:54

Three EDF trucks plough off road near Tapa

11:26

Newspaper names Narva mayor Person of the Year

11:01

Kindergartens must guarantee spots for 1.5-year old children from autumn

11:00

Health Board: 229 hospitalized patients, 1,643 new cases, 3 deaths

10:12

Tallinn-Tartu railroad straightening works could be delayed

09:44

Väo traffic junction construction work ends

09:28

Party finance watchdog files Tallinn deputy mayor illicit donation report

08:47

Industrial production grew by 6.3 percent in November

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

02.01

Irja Lutsar: Omicron strain suggests virus running out of steam

05.01

Health Board: Rate of vaccinated and unvaccinated infected has equalized

05.01

Gallery: Old Town church to host new observation platform

05.01

Health Board: 231 hospitalized patients, 1,491 new cases, 2 death

05.01

Covid self-isolation requirement likely to be cut to five days Updated

11:00

Health Board: 229 hospitalized patients, 1,643 new cases, 3 deaths

05.01

Real estate prices not expected to drop in midst of wage increases

05.01

Vaccination coverage may never reach 70 percent

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: