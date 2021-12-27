Keiso Pedriks sets new domestic 60-meter indoor hurdles record

Athlete Keiso Pedriks set a new 60-meter indoor hurdles record over the holiday weekend, meeting world championship criteria at the same time.

Pedriks put in a time of 7.66s, smashing both the domestic record (7.74s, set by Karl Erik Nazarov) and his own personal best (7.76s), at the 13th Karel Leetsari memorial meet in Pärnu on Saturday.

Nazarov won the 60-meter sprint at the same meet, with a time of 6.78s (his personal best, which also happens to be the domestic record, stands at 6.62s), while Karoli Käärt took first place in the women's final with a time of 7.62s.

--

