Marleen Mülla bests own pole vault personal best to set new Estonian record

Pole vaulter Marleen Mülla has set a new domestic women's pole vault record of 4.41m, surpassing her own earlier record of 4.33m.

Mülla pulled of the feat at the Early Bird athletics competition over the weekend, organized by the University of South Dakota, located in Vermillion, SD.

Mülla set the previous domestic record at the Adidas Classic in Nebraska in January, matching the 4.33 at the end of February at a competition held at the University of North Dakota, in Grand Forks, ND.

Mülla, who is studying at the University of South Dakota, set her record at the Adidas Classic in Nebraska, while athletes from the same college picked up the next four places also.

Mülla, 21, from Rakvere, ranks 9th in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) rankings for 2022 in her discipline.

