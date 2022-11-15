Two Estonians make US Student League debuts

News
Marie Anette Sepp.
Marie Anette Sepp. Source: FIBA
News

Marie Anette Sepp and Anete Elisabeth Adler made their NCAA student basketball league debuts. Anna Gret Asi and Johanna Eliise Teder also play at the same level.

Marie Anette Sepp's team Albany Great Danes began the season with two wins, defeating Merrimack Warriors 67-53 at home and Siena Saints 64-57 on the road, Basket.ee (link in Estonian) reports.

The 19-year-old Sepp played in both games but failed to establish a personal scoring streak. She had one rebound, two steals, two turnovers and one personal foul in eight minutes in the first game, and one turnover in three minutes in the second.

Anete Elisabeth Adler, a 19-year-old midfielder for the Rhode Island Rams, also made her NCAA debut this season. Harvard Crimson defeated them 74-88 in their season opener. Adler, who played for ten minutes, failed to score in her debut due to one blocked shot and two turnovers.

Dartmouth Big Green defeated them 89-36 at home in the second game of the week. Adler played 13 minutes, scoring four points, grabbing three rebounds and committing three personal fouls.

Johanna Eliise Teder began her fourth year of college this year, making her the longest-serving Estonian female basketball player in the United States. Teder's home team, the Washington State Cougars, won all three games in the first week of the season.

The Loyola Marymount Lions were defeated 93-41 at home in the season opener.
The 22-year-old backcourt player contributed nine points, three rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes. She also fumbled and was called for a personal foul.

Then they were defeated on the road by the San Francisco Dons, 69-63.
Teder was on the field for ten minutes but failed to score. Her stats were three rebounds, one assist, one turnover, and four personal fouls.

In the final game of the week, they defeated the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers 89-61 at home. Teder finished the game with six points, three rebounds, six assists, and four steals in 21 minutes. In addition, the Estonian had three personal flaws.

Anna Gret Asi, in her second year of college, switched teams between seasons, leaving the Arizona Wildcats for the Oklahoma State Cowgirls to continue her NCAA career. The new club of the 20-year-old catcher began the season with two impressive wins, first at home against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (95-63) and then against the Northwestern State Lady Demons (89-90).

Asi scored seven points, two rebounds, three assists and one block, and also had two ball losses and a personal foul in 19 minutes. Asi also scored seven points in the second game. She had two rebounds, six assists, three steals, three turnovers, and two personal fouls in 24 minutes

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

19:37

Western municipalities interested in opening ice roads this winter

17:29

Two Estonians make US Student League debuts

17:08

Defense Ministry: Anti-personnel landmines would hinder NATO allies

16:58

Narva ex-mayor Aleksei Jevgrafov to run for Riigikogu with Center Party

16:12

Estonian PM Kallas meets Finnish counterpart Sanna Marin in Helsinki

16:04

Legislation proposed to impose Estonian language level on food couriers Updated

15:42

Reinsalu in Brussels: Europe needs to contribute more to Ukrainian victory

15:10

Külli Taro: Riigikogu session is chair more than a glorified announcer

14:35

Gallery: Tallinn Literary Center opens exhibition about Eduard Vilde plays

14:24

PPA checking Russian and Ukrainian citizens more thoroughly on border

err news feature

Most Read articles

08:21

Portal: Estonian unicorn Pipedrive to lay off 143 staff

16:04

Legislation proposed to impose Estonian language level on food couriers Updated

14.11

Banks recommend customers think before fixing mortgage rates

14.11

Minister: Estonia will generally no longer side against Israel in UN votes

10.11

Explainer: Why do I need to wear a reflector during winter in Estonia?

14.11

Ukrainian refugees interested in moving to Narva

09:44

Medieval shipwreck found in Tallinn continues to excite archaeologists

14.11

Colonel: Withdrawal from Kherson should have taken much longer

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: