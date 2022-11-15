Two Estonians make US Student League debuts

Marie Anette Sepp and Anete Elisabeth Adler made their NCAA student basketball league debuts. Anna Gret Asi and Johanna Eliise Teder also play at the same level.

Marie Anette Sepp's team Albany Great Danes began the season with two wins, defeating Merrimack Warriors 67-53 at home and Siena Saints 64-57 on the road, Basket.ee (link in Estonian) reports.

The 19-year-old Sepp played in both games but failed to establish a personal scoring streak. She had one rebound, two steals, two turnovers and one personal foul in eight minutes in the first game, and one turnover in three minutes in the second.

Anete Elisabeth Adler, a 19-year-old midfielder for the Rhode Island Rams, also made her NCAA debut this season. Harvard Crimson defeated them 74-88 in their season opener. Adler, who played for ten minutes, failed to score in her debut due to one blocked shot and two turnovers.

Dartmouth Big Green defeated them 89-36 at home in the second game of the week. Adler played 13 minutes, scoring four points, grabbing three rebounds and committing three personal fouls.

Johanna Eliise Teder began her fourth year of college this year, making her the longest-serving Estonian female basketball player in the United States. Teder's home team, the Washington State Cougars, won all three games in the first week of the season.

The Loyola Marymount Lions were defeated 93-41 at home in the season opener.

The 22-year-old backcourt player contributed nine points, three rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes. She also fumbled and was called for a personal foul.

Then they were defeated on the road by the San Francisco Dons, 69-63.

Teder was on the field for ten minutes but failed to score. Her stats were three rebounds, one assist, one turnover, and four personal fouls.

In the final game of the week, they defeated the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers 89-61 at home. Teder finished the game with six points, three rebounds, six assists, and four steals in 21 minutes. In addition, the Estonian had three personal flaws.

Anna Gret Asi, in her second year of college, switched teams between seasons, leaving the Arizona Wildcats for the Oklahoma State Cowgirls to continue her NCAA career. The new club of the 20-year-old catcher began the season with two impressive wins, first at home against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (95-63) and then against the Northwestern State Lady Demons (89-90).

Asi scored seven points, two rebounds, three assists and one block, and also had two ball losses and a personal foul in 19 minutes. Asi also scored seven points in the second game. She had two rebounds, six assists, three steals, three turnovers, and two personal fouls in 24 minutes

--

