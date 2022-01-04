Kerr Kriisa bumps career high to 21 in win over Washington

Sports
Kerr Kriisa.
Kerr Kriisa. Source: Arizona Basketball/Twitter
Sports

Estonian men's national team guard Kerr Kriisa scored a new career high for his NCAA Arizona Wildcats, putting in 21 points in the team's 95:79 victory over the Washington Huskies.

Kriisa played for nearly 36 minutes, the most of his team, and poured in 21 points on 6/9 shooting from three. The 21-year old added three free throws and also dished out three assists and got a steal. Kriisa's (#25) previous NCAA career high was 19 points. 

Bennedict Mathurin scored 27 points and Christian Koloko added 22 points and 10 rebounds.

The Wildcats have now won 12 games and lost one to start the season and have won both of their Pac-12 conference match-ups. ESPN's rankings have the team at eighth overall in the NCAA.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:51

Tartu court finds local elections candidate guilty of domestic violence

19:10

Former EKRE Tallinn city council member to join Center Party

18:44

Interior minister: May be interregnum before new secretary general in place

18:00

Kerr Kriisa bumps career high to 21 in win over Washington

17:37

Second pension pillar leavers to possibly receive disbursements on Tuesday

17:03

UK magazine nominates Estonian jazz artist's album among top for 2021

16:29

Belgian F-16s to make low-altitude flights across Estonia through the week

15:54

Justice chancellor: Municipalities responsible for cemetery grave stones

15:44

Children need to be tested twice in week at schools again

15:01

Kanepi through to round two in Melbourne

14:45

Transport Administration issues icy and slippery road warning

14:26

MP: Estonia should launch NATO Article 4 consultations

13:58

Tallink passenger numbers down nearly 21 percent on year to 2021

13:25

New scientific council chief likely to provide line-up on Thursday

12:54

Young man dies after South Estonia ski center accident

11:51

Researcher: Finland significantly increasing defense capabilities

11:37

Health Board: Reporting vaccination statuses daily leaves wrong impression

10:59

Question-marks remain over cross-country skiing Beijing Olympics line-up

10:34

Health Board: 238 hospitalized patients, 1,497 new cases, 1 death

10:19

Rakvere to host European orienteering championships in summer

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

02.01

Irja Lutsar: Omicron strain suggests virus running out of steam

10:34

Health Board: 238 hospitalized patients, 1,497 new cases, 1 death

09:54

Health Board: Omicron unlikely to bring along complete lockdown

03.01

Health Board to report Covid cases' vaccination status on weekly basis

12:54

Young man dies after South Estonia ski center accident

03.01

Health minister: Rapid test option to depend on hospitalization level

14:26

MP: Estonia should launch NATO Article 4 consultations

09:25

Hospitalized coronavirus patients not suffering from Omicron strain

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: