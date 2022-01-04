Kerr Kriisa bumps career high to 21 in win over Washington

Estonian men's national team guard Kerr Kriisa scored a new career high for his NCAA Arizona Wildcats, putting in 21 points in the team's 95:79 victory over the Washington Huskies.

Kriisa played for nearly 36 minutes, the most of his team, and poured in 21 points on 6/9 shooting from three. The 21-year old added three free throws and also dished out three assists and got a steal. Kriisa's (#25) previous NCAA career high was 19 points.

Bennedict Mathurin scored 27 points and Christian Koloko added 22 points and 10 rebounds.

The Wildcats have now won 12 games and lost one to start the season and have won both of their Pac-12 conference match-ups. ESPN's rankings have the team at eighth overall in the NCAA.

--

