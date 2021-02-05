Kerr Kriisa's long-awaited NCAA debut comes in loss to Utah ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Kerr Kriisa. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
Estonian national basketball team point guard Kerr Kriisa was finally able to hit the court in the American college league NCAA, seeing 19 minutes of action in Arizona's loss to Utah.

The 20-year old Kriisa, who led Estonia to a historic victory over Lithuania in July, joined the Arizona Wildcats program, but was not issued a permit as he has formerly played professionally. The point guard was eventually issued a playing license around Christmas and was finally able to make his NCAA debut in Arizona's 58:73 loss to Utah on Friday early-morning Estonian time.

Kriisa saw 19 minutes of action, but was not accurate in either of his attempts from long-range, ending with no points in his long-awaited debut. The Estonian was able to add two assists and a steal, however.

Wildcats head coach Sean Miller commented on Kriisa's debut after the game: "It was nice to have him out there. He deserved to be out there, and you could kind of see his spark a little bit. I'm glad we had him tonight. I'm not so sure if we didn't have him with the predicament we were in if the score wouldn't have been more lopsided. He helped us. He did some good things and he'll continue to get more comfortable as the schedule moves forward."

The loss to Utah is Arizona's fifth of the season to go with 13 wins, enough for fourth place in the PAC-12 conference.

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

