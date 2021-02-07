Kalev/Cramo beats Moscow CSKA

BC Kalev/Cramo achieved a surprise victory over the most successful club in the history of the VTB United League, Moscow CSKA, beating the Russian club 107:102.

Kalev/Cramo spent the first three quarters chasing Moscow CSKA before using an 11:0 spurt to turn the game around, going from 85:90 to leading 96:90.

While CSKA managed to close the gap to within a few points, Kalev/Cramo's players continued to score to ultimately take their first win over Moscow CSKA in the history of the league.

Kalev/Cramo landed 27/37 or 73 percent of two-pointers and 58 percent of three-pointers and also won rebounds 28:24. Moscow CSKA scored 65 percent of two-pointers and 37 percent of threes.

Marcus Keene was the most valuable player for Kalev/Cramo, scoring 26 points and giving eight assists. Maurice Kemp added 24 and Janar Jõesaar 11 points. Darrun Hilliard's 38 points for CSKA were not enough for a victory.

This was the third victory of the season for Kalev/Cramo that has so far been handed ten defeats and is second to last in the standings. Cramo won two games against last place team BC Tsmoki-Minsk. CSKA lost the second game in a row and is currently in third place.

