Kalev/Cramo beats Moscow CSKA ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Sports
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Marcus Keene. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Sports

BC Kalev/Cramo achieved a surprise victory over the most successful club in the history of the VTB United League, Moscow CSKA, beating the Russian club 107:102.

Kalev/Cramo spent the first three quarters chasing Moscow CSKA before using an 11:0 spurt to turn the game around, going from 85:90 to leading 96:90.

While CSKA managed to close the gap to within a few points, Kalev/Cramo's players continued to score to ultimately take their first win over Moscow CSKA in the history of the league.

Kalev/Cramo landed 27/37 or 73 percent of two-pointers and 58 percent of three-pointers and also won rebounds 28:24. Moscow CSKA scored 65 percent of two-pointers and 37 percent of threes.

Marcus Keene was the most valuable player for Kalev/Cramo, scoring 26 points and giving eight assists. Maurice Kemp added 24 and Janar Jõesaar 11 points. Darrun Hilliard's 38 points for CSKA were not enough for a victory.

This was the third victory of the season for Kalev/Cramo that has so far been handed ten defeats and is second to last in the standings. Cramo won two games against last place team BC Tsmoki-Minsk. CSKA lost the second game in a row and is currently in third place.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:55

Samost and Sildam discussed official-like ministers in new government

18:42

'Olukorrast riigis': People could lose second pillar assets on the market

17:05

Indrek Kiisler: I feel sorry for Anneli Ott and Eva-Maria Liimets

15:52

Kalev/Cramo beats Moscow CSKA

15:50

Mairo Rääsk: Place of new immigrants in Estonian education

15:20

Estonia takes delivery of first batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

14:17

Von der Leyen and Simson: United against the virus

13:14

Estonia and Lithuania to attend 17+1 summit on lower level

13:04

The Putin paradox: Five things Navalny's arrest says about Russia

11:35

Use of green gas in transport becoming more common

11:19

Day brings 417 coronavirus positives Updated

10:00

Liimets: Russia's use of EU meeting was 'as cynical as it was predictable'

08:21

Kontaveit makes final that will not be played in Melbourne

08:05

Kanepi loses to Mertens in Gippsland Trophy final

06.02

Doctor only saw attacker briefly

06.02

Paet: Nord Stream 2 should be stopped due to Borrell's Moscow trip

06.02

Kanepi advances to Gippsland Trophy final

06.02

MEP: Borrell's Moscow visit was 'master class in pandering'

06.02

Lutsar: Hospital worker COVID-19 vaccination rate not dangerous

06.02

Police want to identify man in yellow jacket in connection to doctor attack

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: