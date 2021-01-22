Kadri-Ann Lass and Uni Gyor notch first EuroCup win of the season

Estonian women's national team basketball center Kadri-Ann Lass and her home club Uni Gyor notched their first win in EuroCup action on Thursday, defeating Ukrainian club BC Prometey 83:56.

Lass was on the court for 14 minutes but was not able to get a bucket on three field goal attempts. The Estonian center grabbed one rebound and gave out two assists, also blocking a shot during Uni Gyor's first win of the EuroCup season.

Beatrice Mompremier was the high-point woman for Gyor with 24 points, Debora Dubei added 16.

The victory for Gyor was a great way to bounce back from a loss to Turkish club Kayser Basketbol and will hopefully give the team momentum in their game against group leader Szekszard Atomerömu on Friday as the two best teams from each of the eight groups advances to the 1/8 finals.

Matthias Tass scores 18 in win over Loyola

21-year old Estonian big man Matthias Tass played perhaps his best career game in the American college league NCAA, scoring 18 points in 27 minutes to lead his Saint Mary's Gaels to an 65:61 victory against Loyola Marymount Lions.

Saint Mary's won the first half 26:24 and did not give up the lead once in the second half, holding on to the win. Tass, who started the game, scored 18 points in 27 minutes and added two rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal.

Leemet Böckler, who is currently nursing an injury, was not active for Saint Mary's winning performance.

Rait-Riivo Laane leads Miercurea Ciuc to victory in Romanian league

Estonian national team point guard Rait-Riivo Laane scored 17 points in 30 minutes for his home club CSM Miercurea Ciuc, helping the team put an end to a seven-game losing streak.

Laane played a terrific game, hitting on all five of his free throws to go with 5/7 shot attempts. In addition, the crafty guard dished out six assists, grabbed two rebounds and stole the ball two times.

Dainius Chatkevicius was the high-point man for Miercurea Ciuc with 19 points and ten rebounds. Ciuc is now ninth in the 14-yeam league after collecting their second win to go with ten losses.

Rait-Riivo Laane dribbling for the Estonian national basketball team. Source: Siim Semiskar/ERR SPORT

Kaspar Treier and Sassari Dinamo advance in Champions League

Kaspar Treier and his home club Sassari Dinamo advanced to the play-offs in the Basketball Champions League, defeating Galatasaray 92:81 in the final group stage game.

Treier was on the court for nine minutes but was not accurate on two field goal attempts. He did add three rebounds and three assists to contribute to Dinamo's win.

Marco Spissu scored 23 points and added seven assists for Sassari. Eimantas Bendzius added a double-double, scoring 20 points and grabbing ten rebounds.

Sassari finished the group stage with four wins and two losses. While equal in terms of wins and losses, Tenerife Iberostar took first place in the group stage due to the head-to-head win over Sassari.

The play-off draw is set to take place on February 2.

