news

Kerr Kriisa's NCAA eligibility could lead to him missing season ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Kerr Kriisa.
Kerr Kriisa. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

Estonian men's national basketball team point guard Kerr Kriisa could lose eligibility for his first season in the American college league NCAA as the association has not given him a players' license. The 19-year old Arizona Wildcat is already forced to miss the first games of the season.

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) is home to quite a few young Estonian basketball players. While many were in competition on Thursday evening, young point guard Kerr Kriisa, the hero of Estonia's Baltic Chain Tournament triumph, is struggling to fit into the NCAA's rules on what an amateur player actually is, an issue many European players run into, as Kriisa was formerly under contract with Lithuanian team Kaunas Žalgiris.

"The NCAA is investigating if it is even possible for me to get the license. Have I done everything to get it? Am I amatuer enough to get it?" Kriisa told journalists at a virtual press conference on Thursday and added that his previous contract with Žalgiris was designated as a young player contract.

"The investigation has taken quite a while now, but last week there was a response from the NCAA, that said I certainly will not be able to play the first games. That led to a few quick decisions and they luckily allowed me to join the national team," Kriisa said.

He said he expected this course of events but was hoping for better solutions. "Once we began on getting things sorted, I knew there could be issues but deep inside, I did not believe in it as I know five guys from Žalgiris' development team who play in America. All of them had the same contract and all can play. It is a little mystical that they are messing with me like this, but yeah... That is how it is," Kriisa said.

The worst case scenario is that Kriisa could not see the court as an Arizona Wildcat at all this season. "We have gone over each option with the team and coaches. One option is that I will not play the whole season, but that is the worst case scenario. Let's hope it does not end up that way," the young national team point guard said.

Kriisa will suit up for Estonia this weekend for European qualifiers, set to be played in a "bubble" at Saku Suurhall.

Böckler, Tamm and Jurkatamm in NCAA action

The home team of Matthias Tass and Leemet Böckler, Saint Mary's Gaels, got their first victory of the season, defeating the Northern Iowa Panthers 66:64 in a mini-tournament in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Thursday, portal Korvpall24.ee reported.

Tass was in the starting line-up and collected eight points, adding three rebounds, an assist and a steal. Böckler came off the bench for nine minutes but did not add any points, missing on a three-point shot. He did add a rebound.

Taavi Jurkatamm's San Fransisco Dons defeated the Towson Tigers 79:68 in Uncasville, Connecticut. Jurkatamm started the game for 26 minutes, scoring five points, grabbing two rebounds and providing four assists, tying his NCAA career record so far.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:17

Coronavirus map: Baltic, Nordic countries see infection rates rise

19:54

Estonia supporting Belarusian student scholarships and NGOs

19:24

Gallery: 'How to talk about a secret place without betraying it'

18:59

Health Board: Punishment not first course of action for non-mask-wearing

18:32

Minister approves five-year state forest regeneration plan

18:28

Gallery: Christmas market opens in Tallinn's Old Town

18:01

Tänak ahead of season's final round: It's all or nothing

17:36

Central bank: Wages grew in Q3 2020 despite pandemic

17:08

Beer tasting party to be scene in upcoming movie

16:45

Tallinn to send high school classes to remote learning

16:27

Ten-person limit a nuisance for team sports clubs

16:06

Kerr Kriisa's NCAA eligibility could lead to him missing season

15:44

Delivery firms forecast parcel volumes to rise by half over festive period

15:41

Health Board: Five deaths, 370 new cases of coronavirus Updated

15:26

Ott Maaten appointed new National Opera director

15:21

Kiibus on recent results: All comes from practice and hard work

14:59

Tartu to give low-income families reusable masks

14:27

Detailed plan submitted for 13-storey tower in Tallinn

14:26

UK closes Estonia, Latvia 'travel corridors' after COVID-19 rate rise

14:01

Center restores its political group in Narva city council

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: