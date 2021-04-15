Kerr Kriisa enters NCAA transfer portal, could leave Arizona

After Kerr Kriisa's college team Arizona Wildcats hired a new head coach, multiple players have asked for their release, including the Estonian guard, who is looking at his options.

ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony posted on social media that Kriisa is set to put his name in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) transfer portal. "I'm hoping to hear what my options are, but I'm still open to returning to Arizona depending on how things shake out," Kriisa said.

The university is still awaiting sanctions stemming from a bribery scandal that led the school to release their previous head coach Sean Miller and hire Tommy Lloyd. Miller was integral in recruiting Kriisa, who has now entered his name into the transfer portal, along with several teammates.

After eligibility issues delayed his NCAA debut, the Estonian finished with 5.5 points and 2.4 assists in eight games for Arizona.

Jonathan Givony points out that Kriisa is "one of the most promising young point guards in the college game and will be in line for a breakout sophomore campaign wherever his next destination is."

The 19-year old was the hero of Estonia's Baltic Chain Tournament triumph last summer and is one of Estonia's most promising young players, to go with players such as Henri Drell, Sander Raieste and Maik-Kalev Kotsar, who all declared for the 2020 NBA draft but were not selected.

