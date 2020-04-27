ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Second Estonian player declares for 2020 NBA draft ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Sander Raieste
Sander Raieste Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
According to ESPN expert Jonathan Givony, 21-year-old Estonian national basketball team forward Sander Raieste has made himself eligible for the 2020 NBA draft.

The six-foot-eight Raieste spent the last season with Estonian powerhouse Kalev/Cramo, averaging 3,8 points and 2,6 rebounds per game in the VTB League. Raieste averaged 7,5 points and 3,8 rebounds in 20 minutes in the Estonian-Latvian league.

In addition to Raieste, 19-year-old Henri Drell of Italian team Pesaro has also made himself eligible for the 2020 draft. Both Raieste and Drell declared for NBA draft last year but later withdrew their names from consideration.

Under the collective bargaining agreement a player may withdraw his name from consideration from the draft at any time before the final declaration date, which is ten days before the draft.

The 2020 NBA draft, initially scheduled for June 25 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, could be pushed back to August or September due to the coronavirus outbreak, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported at the end of March. The draft lottery will take place on May 19.

Martin Müürsepp, the only Estonian player to have played in the NBA, was selected with the 25th overall pick in the 1996 NBA draft by the Utah Jazz, who then traded him to the Miami Heat. Müürsepp played 83 games in NBA, averaging 4.7 points in 11.5 minutes for Heat and Dallas Mavericks.

Editor: Anders Nõmm

henri drellsander raiestenba draft
