Estonian national team member Henri Drell declares for 2020 NBA draft ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Henri Drell
Henri Drell Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
19-year-old Estonian national basketball team wing Henri Drell has made himself eligible for the 2020 NBA draft.

Measured at 6-foot-9 in shoes, with a 7-foot wingspan, Drell is averaging 4.7 points and 2.1 rebounds for Pesaro in the highest division of Italian basketball. Drell also declared for NBA draft last year but later withdrew his name from consideration.

Should Drell get drafted this year, he will become only the second Estonian player picked overall. Martin Müürsepp was selected with the 25th overall pick in the 1996 NBA draft by the Utah Jazz, who then traded him to the Miami Heat. Müürsepp played 83 games in NBA, averaging 4.7 points in 11.5 minutes for Heat and Dallas Mavericks.

The 2020 NBA draft, initially scheduled for June 25 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, could be pushed back to August or September due to the coronavirus outbreak, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported at the end of March.

As is the custom, prospects who initially declare for the draft then attend the pre-draft combine and get invited to visit teams for individual workouts and interviews. They then use the information gathered from said meetings to decide on whether to keep their names on the draft list or withdraw in an effort to better their stock for next year.

The uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown the entire pre-draft process into disarray with the NBA offering little insight on how the draft may be reorganized as of yet.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) draft was held virtually without players, guests, and the media on-site on April 17. The draft was televised as planned.

Editor: Anders Nõmm

nbahenri drellestonian basketball2020 nba draft
