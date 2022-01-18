Henri Drell to continue career in NBA G-League

Henri Drell
Henri Drell Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
Estonian national basketball team swingman Henri Drell has reached an agreement with the Windy City Bulls of the National Basketball Association's (NBA) minor league.

The Windy City Bulls are an affiliate of the Chicago Bulls and play their home games some 40 km from Chicago.

The 21-year old Estonian has spent his entire playing career in Europe, signing a contract with German club Brose Bamberg in 2016. In 2019, Drell joined Pesaro, an Italian top-flight league team. He showed improvement in her two seasons in Italy, averaging 5.8 points and 2.5 rebounds in his second season with the club.

Drell and Pesaro played well in the prestigious Italian cup competition last year and the Estonian scored a career-high 23 points in the team's quarter-finals victory over Dinamo Sassari. Pesaro eventually lost to Armani Exchange Milaoni in the final, but the Estonian scored 12 points and had four rebounds, eventually being named the best offensive player of the tournament.

The young Estonian made waves some years ago when he announced his dream of eventually playing in the NBA. Joining the world's top basketball league's developmental league is a significant step toward achieving that goal.

Martin Müürsepp is the only Estonian to ever play in the NBA after being made the 25th overall pick in the 1996 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz, who then proceeded to trade the Estonian to the Miami Heat. Müürsepp played 83 games in NBA, averaging 4.7 points in 11.5 minutes for Heat and Dallas Mavericks.

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Henri Drell to continue career in NBA G-League

