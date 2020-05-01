Another Estonian to take part in NBA draft after joining reputable agency

Estonian national basketball team member Maik-Kalev Kotsar will join compatriots Henri Drell and Sander Raieste in the 2020 NBA draft.

Whereas Drell and Raieste had to declare their eligibility, the six-foot-eleven power forward ended his four-year college career playing for South Carolina Gamecocks in March, which means that he is automatically eligible for the 2020 draft.

Last week, Kotsar signed with the reputable agency YouFirst Sports, which represents NBA players such as Kristaps Porzingis, Jeff Teague, Fred VanVleet, Alec Burks and Serge Ibaka.

Kotsar had the best year of his career in 2019-20 for NCAA division I college South Carolina, averaging 11.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 1.5 steals per game, all career highs. The Estonian was named to the All-SEC Second Team.

The 2020 NBA draft, initially scheduled for June 25 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, could be pushed back to August or September due to the coronavirus outbreak, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported at the end of March. The draft lottery will take place on May 19.

