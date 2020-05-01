ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Another Estonian to take part in NBA draft after joining reputable agency ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
News

Estonian national basketball team member Maik-Kalev Kotsar will join compatriots Henri Drell and Sander Raieste in the 2020 NBA draft.

Whereas Drell and Raieste had to declare their eligibility, the six-foot-eleven power forward ended his four-year college career playing for South Carolina Gamecocks in March, which means that he is automatically eligible for the 2020 draft.

Last week, Kotsar signed with the reputable agency YouFirst Sports, which represents NBA players such as Kristaps Porzingis, Jeff Teague, Fred VanVleet, Alec Burks and Serge Ibaka.

Kotsar had the best year of his career in 2019-20 for NCAA division I college South Carolina, averaging 11.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 1.5 steals per game, all career highs. The Estonian was named to the All-SEC Second Team.

The 2020 NBA draft, initially scheduled for June 25 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, could be pushed back to August or September due to the coronavirus outbreak, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported at the end of March. The draft lottery will take place on May 19.

-- 

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Anders Nõmm

maik-kalev kotsarnba draft
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:52

Survey: Residents' diligence in preventing spread of virus begins to decline

17:29

Anett Kontaveit nominated for Fed Cup award

17:01

Job portal: Goods assembler most popular job in April

16:21

UN flag to be flown in front of Kadriorg Palace throughout May

15:48

Another Estonian to take part in NBA draft after joining reputable agency

15:22

All additional coronavirus tests at Tammiste care home negative thus far

14:52

Open-air museums allowed to reopen, but having to think outside the box

14:20

Average salary of state officials grows by 7.6 percent to €1,861

13:43

Andrea Eiche elected mayor of Lüganuse municipality for third time

13:19

Excise duty on natural gas, electricity lowered from Friday

12:47

Margus Hunt to sign with New Orleans Saints

12:17

Police: No major incidents during Walpurgis Night

11:48

Head of Spring Storm field training: We were unable to involve reservists

11:16

Health Board: 5 new coronavirus cases, 72 patients in hospital

10:58

Cost of Tartu highway four-lane road section reduced by €13 million

10:25

Pro cyclist Tanel Kangert criticizes restrictions on public events

09:52

Fiscal Council: Government did not meet its budget targets for 2019

09:05

Price of diesel falls below a euro per liter

30.04

Tallinn officials earn more than mayor of Tartu

30.04

Estonian employers ask Finland's PM to open border for workers

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: