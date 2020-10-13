Kotsar and Hamburg continue preseason with fifth straight victory

Maik-Kalev Kotsar's home club Hamburg Towers remain undefeated in their preseason test matches as they defeated domestic rival Löwen Braunschweig 95:86 on Monday.

Kotsar, who took the court in the starting line-up, collected five points (1/4 field goals, 3/4 free throws), four rebounds and an assist in 19 minutes.

Hamburg's season will begin on November 8 after the season was cancelled last season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Estonian big man has played well in his first season in Hamburg, contributing to the team's winning streak of preseason friendlies. He previously played for the South Carolina Gamecocks in the highest level of college basketball, the NCAA in the United States. Kotsar earned second-team All-SEC honors after averaging 11.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game during his senior season.

Rain Veideman, the second Estonian in the German Basketball Bundesliga, played his final preseason match with the Rostock Seawolves of the second-tier league ProA on Sunday, scoring 21 points. Veideman scored 18 in his previous match and will set off to prove himself in the German league, set to start on October 17.

