Kalev/Cramo players test negative for coronavirus

Estonian reigning champion basketball club BC Kalev/Cramo found out the results of their coronavirus testing conducted on Tuesday, all players, aside from previously infected Tanel Kurbas, were negative for the virus.

Kalev/Cramo assistant coach Indrek Reinbok told portal Delfi (link in Estonian) that the negative tests increase the opportunity that the Health Board (Terviseamet) will allow the team back in the gym for some shooting practice.

The Health Board is asking the players to remain in self-isolation until October 20 but training outside is allowed if no contact is made with other people.

The earliest Cramo could play is October 21, a match against Tallinn Kalev/TLÜ in the Latvian-Estonian Basketball League just a day after the self-isolation period concludes.

Kalev/Cramo's coronavirus saga began on October 6 after an away match against Russian team BC Khimki, who had many players before and after the match come down with the virus.

Kalev then found out on October 10 that guard Tanel Kurbas had tested positive for COVID-19. The team decided to forfeit their VTB United League match against Lokomotiv-Kuban, resulting in a 0:20 technical loss for the Estonian club. A domestic cup match was also cancelled in fear of the coronavirus.

--

