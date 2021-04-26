Kalev/Cramo finishes VTB United League season with a victory

BC Kalev/Cramo defeated BC Enisey 94:89 (14:30, 23:19, 27:22, 30:18) in the final round of the VTB United League and finished the regular season with three consecutive wins.

Enisey got off to a strong start and took a 19-point lead in the first quarter. The home team's lead remained solid until the midway point of the third quarter when Kalev rallied for a 10:0 run to take a 56:53 lead.

Enisey took the reigns after Kalev's run for the remainder of the quarter but a 30-point fourth period from the Estonian side gave Kalev a 94:89 victory to finish the regular season.

Kalev point guard Marcus Keene had another incredible showing, scoring 28 points to go with three rebounds and three assists. Keene finished the regular season as the league's top scorer, averaging 20 points a game while also ranking sixth in the league on 5 assists per game.

Marques Townes added 16 points, Rauno Nurger dropped in 14 points to go with Chavaughn Lewis' 11 points. Enisey's high point man was Tyus Battle with 16 points.

Kalev/Cramo collected nine wins and 15 losses for the season, good for tenth place in the 13-team league. A COVID-stricken season saw Kalev miss many players over multiple games, but also saw them surprise Russian powerhouse Moscow CSKA with a five-point victory in February.

Zenit Petersburg lost just four out of 24 games to take the regular season and the first seed in the play-offs. Lokomotiv and Unics followed with 18 wins each. CSKA Moscow finished fourth with 17 wins and seven losses. Nizhny Novgorod (14-10), Zielona Gora (13-11), Khimki (12-12) and Parma Perm (10-14) also made the play-offs.

