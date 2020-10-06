Kalev/Cramo falls to corona-stricken BC Khimki in VTB United League

Khimki has been hit badly by the coronavirus and the team was minus players such as former NBA men Alexey Shved and Greg Monroe, along with a group of other stalwarts, after all were diagnosed with COVID-19 over the past few days.

Despite this, the Russians were able to lean on their third ex-NBA player, Swede Jonas Jerebko, who racked up 30 points and 10 rebounds to lead his team to victory.

Although Cramo were able to hold the game tight in the first half, falling behind by five points going into halftime, they only scored 10 in the third quarter, but allowed the Russian team to open a 14-point lead going into the final period, which they extended to 18 at game end.

Kalev's scoring was diverse, as Devin Thomas and Gabe Bealer both got 13 points and combined for 23 rebounds. Kregor Hermet and Marcus Keene added 12 points each, with Keene also dishing out eight assists. The full boxscore for the game is available here.

The team effort was not enough to defeat the Russian powerhouse however, and Kalev now sits in 12th place in the table after losing both its games so far.

