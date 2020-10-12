news

Kalev player diagnosed with COVID-19, team forfeits United League match ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Tanel Kurbas.
Tanel Kurbas. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

On Saturday, Estonian reigning champion basketball club BC Kalev/Cramo decided against traveling to Krasnodar for their originally scheduled VTB United League match after guard Tanel Kurbas was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Team manager Ramo Kask told portal Delfi (link in Estonian): "Tanel Kurbas' test was positive, the other players received negative results."

All Kalev players and personnel were tested on Saturday.

Although Kalev had already started its journey to Krasnodar, Russia, for their match-up with Lokomotiv-Kuban, the team decided to cancel the trip after lengthy discussions with the Health Board (Terviseamet).

According to the United League's website, since the information about Kalev not being able to travel was announced less than 48 hours before the match was set to begin, the match was ruled a 0:20 loss for the Estonian club.

Kalev's season has been affected by the coronavirus lately, as the team's last United League game against Russian squad BC Khimki saw the Estonian team take a 22-point loss. The match was held even after it was discovered that many Khimki players were infected with COVID-19 and three more Khimki players were discovered to have the virus after that match in question.

The Estonian Basketball Association then called off a domestic game between Kalev/Cramo and the University of Tartu due to the viruses' latency period.

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

