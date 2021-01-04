Kalev/Cramo United League game off after players get infected with COVID-19

A VTB United League game between Estonian club BC Kalev/Cramo and Parma Basket scheduled for Monday was cancelled after Kalev players were diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Kalev/Cramo, who has one win in seven games played in the VTB United League this year, did not specify how many players are infected with the virus.

In addition to Monday's game, the team will likely not play in the Estonian-Latvian league against Rapla Avis Utilitas on Wednesday and against Zielona Gora in the United League on Saturday.

This is not the first time Kalev has been hit with the coronavirus in the VTB United League, as the team played against BC Khimki in October with the opponent dealing with many cases before and right after the match, leading to a domestic league game being canceled. Kalev player Tanel Kurbas was diagnosed with COVID-19 on October 12, which led the team to forfeit another United League game. The team returned action on October 22 and was able to play all of their games until now.

--

