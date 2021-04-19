Tartu Ülikool/Kalev crowned women's basketball champion after 30 years

Tartu Ülikool/Kalev defeated Tallinna Ülikool 79:65 in the third and final match of the domestic women's basketball league finals on Sunday, giving the Tartu club their first title since 1991.

After a 28:13 first quarter for the University of Tartu team, they allowed the Tallinn University side back in the game and the teams went to halftime at 42:33 for Tartu.

The Tartu club began the third quarter on an 18:4 run but allowed Tallinn back into the quarter once again and the teams entered the fourth period with Tartu holding a six-point lead. Tartu captured the title with a strong final quarter, taking it 18:10 en route to a 79:65 victory.

The Arizona-bound Tartu point guard Anna Gret Asi had only scored on four free throws just three and a half minutes before the end of the third period but finished the game with 17 points, including two consecutive three-point field goals when Tallinn reduced Tartu's lead to two points. Asi also dished out seven assists.

"We fell off emotionally at one point, it is physically difficult for everyone. Three games in one week - a total of 12 games for the season. We held together and fought through it," Asi told ERR post-match.

Marie Roosalu also added 17 points for Tartu to go with eight boards. Merike Anderson was the high point woman for Tallinna Ülikool, also with 17 points.

The Tartu team won the two previous matches against Tallinna Ülikool in the best-of-five final series. This was Tartu's first domestic league championship since 1991.

--

