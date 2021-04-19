Tartu Ülikool/Kalev crowned women's basketball champion after 30 years

Sports
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Tartu Ülikool/Kalev after capturing their first domestic league trophy since 1991. Source: Janeli Lilleallik/TÜASK
Sports

Tartu Ülikool/Kalev defeated Tallinna Ülikool 79:65 in the third and final match of the domestic women's basketball league finals on Sunday, giving the Tartu club their first title since 1991.

After a 28:13 first quarter for the University of Tartu team, they allowed the Tallinn University side back in the game and the teams went to halftime at 42:33 for Tartu.

The Tartu club began the third quarter on an 18:4 run but allowed Tallinn back into the quarter once again and the teams entered the fourth period with Tartu holding a six-point lead. Tartu captured the title with a strong final quarter, taking it 18:10 en route to a 79:65 victory.

The Arizona-bound Tartu point guard Anna Gret Asi had only scored on four free throws just three and a half minutes before the end of the third period but finished the game with 17 points, including two consecutive three-point field goals when Tallinn reduced Tartu's lead to two points. Asi also dished out seven assists.

"We fell off emotionally at one point, it is physically difficult for everyone. Three games in one week - a total of 12 games for the season. We held together and fought through it," Asi told ERR post-match.

Marie Roosalu also added 17 points for Tartu to go with eight boards. Merike Anderson was the high point woman for Tallinna Ülikool, also with 17 points.

The Tartu team won the two previous matches against Tallinna Ülikool in the best-of-five final series. This was Tartu's first domestic league championship since 1991.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:21

WTA rankings: Kontaveit and Kanepi both fall by one spot

14:53

East Tallinn Central Hospital calls over 60s for COVID-19 vaccine

14:42

Registered crime at record low in 2020

14:18

Health minister: I am optimistic we can ease some restrictions on April 26

13:51

Another Danske Bank chief fired over money laundering allegations

13:23

Gallery: High school students start taking Estonian state exam

13:11

Central bank: COVID-19 has shown importance of integration, cooperation

12:46

Tartu Ülikool/Kalev crowned women's basketball champion after 30 years

12:19

Creative subsidy can be applied for on relaxed terms from Monday

11:53

TALO calls for 15 percent culture sector wage bump

11:26

Samost ja Sildam: Authorities should admit mistakes over COVID-19 protests

10:53

Danger of new variants entering Estonia increases during school holidays

10:37

Health Board: 228 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, eight deaths

10:24

Toomas Sildam: Estonia did not embark on Afghan mission to bring democracy

10:04

Tourism companies hope to increase sense of security with safety labels

09:41

ERR Russian-language channel often outstripping outside stations

09:17

Gallery: Polar bears Rasputin and Friida meet again

08:55

City planner: Mid-town Tallinn needs to be made safer for cyclists

08:33

State appoints coronavirus vaccines Tsar

18.04

'Olukorrast riigis': Protests must be allowed but orderly

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: