Historic Tartu cinema may be placed under heritage protection

Culture
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
The now-shuttered Ekraan cinema building in Tartu. Source: Joakim Klementi / ERR
Culture

The National Heritage Board (Muinsuskaitseamet) is weighing up placing an iconic Tartu cinema under protection. The cinema, operated by the Forum Group since 1998, closed last week, due to falling attendance numbers even ahead of the pandemic. The process of placing the cinema under protection is quite lengthy, however, and may not even be necessary in order to save it.

The Ekraan ("Screen") cinema opened in 1961, the same year that Yuri Gagarin became the first human being in space and while Estonia was in the depths of the Soviet occupation, and has remained a functioning movie theater ever since.

As reported by ERR News, Forum recently sold the site, on Riia street in Estonia's second city, to KEK Arendus, a company belonging to the Estiko Group investment company, for an undisclosed sum.

While the building's future is unclear, ERR's culture portal reports, a detailed plan already in force precludes its demolition even if the heritage board does not put it under protection.

Inga Raudvassar, adviser to the National Heritage Board's Tartu County branch, told ERR Tuesday that the body has received several inquiries of interest on the site's future.

"The National Heritage Board will consider the situation and evaluate the building itself, and then a decision will be made whether to declare the building a monument or not," she said. 

"I can't say anything specific about the deadline at the moment. The subject is still quite new and the proceedings are still in the early stages," Raudvassar went on.

The detailed plan which lists the building as one which must be preserved dates back to 1999; the process of declaring a building a monument of national interest can on the other hand be quite prolonged, while each case is different, Raudvassar told ERR.

While temporary protection would also be possible, Raudvassar said the pre-existence of the detailed plan renders this unnecessary.

National Heritage Board protection would also mean special permission would be required for any significant alterations to the building.

Estiko Group tentatively said the building might be used as a conference center, in theory, without committing to anything.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

global estonians

What can i do in Estonia?

LATEST NEWS

20:20

Two more US F-15E Strike Eagles due in skies over Estonia Wednesday

18:57

Supreme Court: Termination of visa-free travel can be challenged in court

18:29

Historic Tartu cinema may be placed under heritage protection

18:08

Kaido Padar: Efforts to develop public transport cannot be splintered

17:28

Enefit Green takes local authority to court over wind farm planning bar

16:57

LHV Group reports 53 percent earnings rise on year to Q1 2021

16:28

Swedbank revises economy 2021 forecast to more optimistic 3 percent growth

15:58

Where can I find coronavirus vaccination information in Estonia? Updated

15:57

Monitoring study: COVID-19 infection rate falls fourfold in month

15:22

Spring recommendations: What to do in Estonia #5

14:22

Statistics: Producer Price Index rises nearly 5 percent on year to March

13:48

President's Afghanistan visit still set to go ahead

13:26

Foreign minister: Estonia willing to consider granting Navalny asylum

13:15

900 more people died in first quarter of 2021 than last year

12:59

Ministry to organize plan for transition to Estonian-language education

12:43

Restrictions to be relaxed from April 26

12:31

New COVID-19 working group chief supports younger people mass vaccination

12:02

One person dead and two wounded in Haapsalu stabbing

11:37

Five serious side effects reported after vaccination last week

11:14

Survey: Ratas most popular choice for prime minister

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: