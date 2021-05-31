Forum Cinemas expected more visitors for first week of eased restrictions

CEO of the Forum Cinemas chain Kristjan Kongo admits that the attendance numbers of cinemas for the first week after restrictions were eased was below expectations. Sõprus and Artis cinemas were however pleased with attendances and said some movies have even been to a full house.

The Forum Cinemas CEO said the average attendance numbers are at about a third of what they were at the same time in 2019, ETV's daily affairs "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Sunday.

Less than 1,000 people visited Coca-Cola Plaza daily last week. The most popular movies were "Godzilla vs Kong" and Oscar-winners "Nomadland" and "Promising Young Woman". Cinemas are hoping for a good ongoing week with Estonian film "Eesti matus" ("Estonian Funeral") set to come out on Friday.

"We hoped for attendance to be at half of what it was in the same period in 2019, but we fell short of that. /.../ Perhaps the reason is that the information that cinemas are open and what films are running has not reached people yet. We will have to put out more effort when it comes to communication," Kongo said.

Cinema Sõprus is celebrating its 66th birthday. For the celebration, a free outdoor film session was held on Sunday with legendary movie "Grease" on the screen. The cinema's CEO Ivar Murd said he is pleased with attendance numbers in the opening week this year.

"Many sessions have been filled up to 50 percent as of the current restrictions and we feel that the audience has missed our cinema and is eager to get back to the theaters," Murd said.

"The greatest magnet currently is undoubtedly 'Nomadland', it got a lot of attention at the Oscars and people want to see it, two sessions have been full. In addition, 'The Father' and 'The Body Fights Back' are also popular," he added.

Last week was a popular one at Artis Cinema, as well. The movie theatre was visited by a few hundred people daily, which according to the cinema's director, Rein Palosaar, is ten times better than in the summer of 2020.

