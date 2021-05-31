Restrictions relaxed on 2+2, indoor activities, public events from May 31

From May 31, the government will relax COVID-19 restrictions on the 2+2 movement restriction, indoor occupancy requirements and opening hours.

2+2 RULE REPLACED WITH THE REQUIREMENT FOR DISPERSAL INDOORS

From May 31, the 2+2 movement restriction is replaced with a requirement to stay dispersed indoors. The requirement for dispersal mandates that strangers must be kept at a reasonable distance for the purpose of containing the spread of the virus.

SPORTS, TRAINING, YOUTH WORK, HOBBY ACTIVITIES AND EDUCATION, REFRESHER TRAINING AND IN-SERVICE TRAINING

From May 31, all these activities are allowed indoors for up to 200 people and from June 14 for up to 600 people, the requirement for dispersal and for 50 pecent occupancy must be considered throughout. A mask must be worn indoors. Masks do not have to be worn by persons under the age of 12 and if wearing a mask is not possible for health reasons, nature of the activity or other important reasons.

From May 31, up to 250 people can take part in outdoor events and from June 14, a maximum of 1,000 people.

SPORTS AND MOVEMENT EVENTS, SPORTS COMPETITIONS

From May 31, outdoor sports and movement events can be organized with up to 250 participants. The closing time at 10 p.m. must be taken into account in organizing the events.

From June 14, indoor sports and exercising events for up to 600 people and outdoor events for up to 1,000 participants, including spectators, can be organized. Indoors, the requirement for dispersal and room occupancy of up to 50 percent must be ensured. Both indoors and outdoors, events must end no later than by midnight. Top-level indoor and outdoor sports competitions can take place without time restrictions.

PUBLIC EVENTS, CULTURE, CHURCHES, ENTERTAINMENT

From May 31, up to 200 people are allowed to take part in a public meeting and event indoors, such as a conference, theatre performance, concert, cinema screening, as well as entertainment and public worship or religious services. The requirement for room occupancy of up to 50 percent must be considered. Events must end at 10 p.m., but if, for example, a theatre performance, cinema screening or concert has not ended by that time, the doors may be closed for visitors within a reasonable time after 10 p.m.

From June 14, up to 600 people can participate in indoor events and up to 1,000 people in outdoor events. The event must end no later than by midnight.

MUSEUMS AND EXHIBITION FACILITIES

From May 31, there will be no restrictions on group activities in museums and exhibition facilities, however, room occupancy may not exceed 50 percent and no more than 200 people can be in one room.

From June 14, up to 600 people may stay indoors in museums and exhibition facilities with a 50 percent dispersal requirement per room being in force.

Outdoor museums and exhibition facilities will continue to have a 50 percent occupancy limit per visitor area.

From June 14, both indoor and outdoor areas must be closed for visitors no later than by midnight.

SPAS, SAUNAS, WATER CENTRES, SWIMMING POOLS

From May 31, group restriction will no longer apply for indoor water areas, but the 50 percent occupancy and dispersal requirement must be considered. The same applies for outdoor saunas, spas, water centers and swimming pools. The closing time restriction at 10 p.m. will remain. The number of participants allowed outdoors is up to 250 and up to 200 indoors.

From 14 June, a maximum of 600 people can be indoors and a maximum of 1,000 people in outdoors areas. The requirement for room occupancy and dispersal remains the same indoors. Both indoors and outdoors, the facilities need to be closed for customers by midnight.

CATERING FACILITIES

From May 31, indoor occupancy of up to 50 percent is permitted and the requirement for dispersal must be considered. There is no longer a limit on the number of people in one table. The doors must be closed at 10 p.m. for customers eating-drinking on the spot.

From June 14, the on-site time for eating-drinking will be extended until midnight with the occupancy restriction and requirement for dispersal remaining the same.

TRADE AND SERVICE COMPANIES

Shops and service points must ensure that the requirement for dispersal is adhered to with occupancy not allowed to exceed 50 percent.

OBLIGATION TO WEAR A MASK

The obligation to wear a mask indoors remains in force. Among other things, the government is considering replacing the strict obligation to wear a mask with the strict recommendation to wear a mask in crowded places in two weeks' time at the latest. In making the decision, the government will assess the impact of easing restrictions on the trend of coronavirus transmission, the condition of hospitals and other critical COVID-19 indicators, as well as the proportion of vaccinated people in society.

The risk of coronavirus infection remains high in Estonia, but a significant reduction in infection rates has been achieved. The government is gradually easing the COVID-19 restrictions in order to bring the spread of the coronavirus more under control and to reduce the risk of overloading the medical system. The measures put in place to prevent the spread of the virus must be considered as a whole, taking into account that the spread of the infection depends on the number of human contacts. One of the most important indicators in easing the restrictions is the increase in the number of vaccinated people in the population. The restrictions will be reviewed in two weeks' time and the restrictions will be further eased if the epidemiological situation allows this.

The government's latest restrictions can be viewed on the valitsus.ee website here.

