Health Board: 59 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed

59 new coronavirus cases have been found of a total 2,902 tests taken - a rate of 2 percent - in Estonia over the past 24 hours, the Health Board announced.

According to data from the population registry, there were 33 people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Harju County, 22 of those cases were in Tallinn.

There were seven new cases diagnosed in Ida-Viru County, five cases each were found in Pärnu and Tartu counties. There were four cases diagnosed in Võru County and one case each went to Hiiu, Jõgeva, Lääne-Viru and Saare counties.

There were no new cases in Järva, Lääne, Põlva, Rapla, Valga and Viljandi counties. There was no information in the population registry for one of the cases diagnosed.

In total, 470,706 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 262,619 of them having received their second dose. 4,427 vaccine doses were administered since Sunday morning.

Estonia's new rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 176.15, data from the Health Board shows.

One person infected with COVID-19 died over the last 24 hours. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,252 people in Estonia in total.

130 people receiving treatment in hospital, 18 in intensive care

As of Monday morning, 130 people (down from 187 the week before) are receiving treatment in hospital with nine under assisted breathing. There are 18 patients in intensive care. The average age of hospitalized patients is 67 years, 71 percent of all hospitalized patients are older than 60.

A total of 2,902 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 7759 returning positive and 2,843 negative – a positive rate of 2 percent.

There have been 1,422,459 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 129,544 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

123,073 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 42,246 (34.3 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 80,827 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to Keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

