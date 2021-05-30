Lutsar: Vaccination of teenagers could commence toward fall

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
AstraZeneca vaccine. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

In a situation where vaccines are still in short supply and many adults are still not vaccinated, efforts need to concentrate on inoculating the adult population. Immunization of 12-15-year-olds could land on the agenda toward autumn, provided there is sufficient adult coverage and enough doses by that time, finds Professor Irja Lutsar, members of the national immunoprophylactic expert committee and the government's advisory council.

The European Medicines Agency on Friday greenlit administering the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to 12-15-year-olds. Germany said it will launch vaccination of teenagers on June 7, while it is already underway in the United States. Estonia is in no hurry to immunize teenagers.

"There is no great rush when it comes to young people. The national focus should be on minimizing or fully getting rid of severe cases of the disease and potential side- and after-effects or the so-called long Covid. Also, to bring down the mortality rate. We need to keep our sights on vaccinating the adult population," Lutsar told ERR.

She added that the immunoprophylactic expert committee has not seen the EMA report yet but should have a picture inside a week, and that Estonia will also monitor the actions of other states.

Lutsar said that school is almost out, while vaccinating children is easiest in schools. She also finds that it would be best to inoculate teenagers immediately before the fall wave of the virus.

"We also need to have clarity in terms of having enough vaccine by then. It is hardly news that mRNA vaccines are in relatively short supply and a lot of adults remain unvaccinated. Children are not our priority today because Covid is a mild disease for them," Lutsar said.

The head of the government's scientific advisory council said that adults, including teachers should make efforts to get vaccinated during the summer to avoid a new wave in fall that is would likely originate in schools.

"There can be no third wave if enough people are vaccinated. It will also depend on the properties of new forms of the virus," she said, adding that many countries are refraining from immunizing children.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:23

Parents considering challenging children's mask obligation in court

11:01

Day brings 62 new Covid cases

10:44

Lutsar: Vaccination of teenagers could commence toward fall

09:12

Nearly €164 million worth of food discarded every year in Estonia

08:37

Nurses' salary negotiations have reached public conciliator

29.05

Lahemaa national park marks 50th anniversary

29.05

'Rahva teenrid': Presidential elections will reenergize coalition

29.05

Daily: Türi Belarusian tractor reseller concerned about sanctions

29.05

Estonia to donate 400,000 unused AstraZeneca vaccine doses to other states

29.05

TLT chief: Procurement process cleaned up since alleged corruption activity

29.05

Weekly: Convicted taxi driver rapist freed from prison on probation

29.05

President urges hitting Belarus leader via further economic sanctions

29.05

Spring Storm ends second week with large numbers of NATO aircraft involved

29.05

Health Board: 127 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, three deaths

29.05

AK: Around 20 Estonian citizens may be currently stuck in Belarus

29.05

Defense minister: Merger with interior ministry not out of question

29.05

Wastewater study: COVID-19 levels still falling, Ida-Viru rates higher

28.05

Government greenlights school graduation ceremonies

28.05

Gallery: Photo exhibition of noted literary figures opens in Tallinn park

28.05

'Smartovkas' most energy-efficient reconstructed buildings in Estonia

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: