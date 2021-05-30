Day brings 62 new Covid cases

Health Board data suggests 3,206 tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus were administered in the last 24 hours 62 or 1.9 percent of which came back positive.

One person died, putting the total number of Covid-related deaths at 1,251.

Hospitals opened seven new cases, with one more person hospitalized since Saturday. A total of 120 patients need hospital treatment, with 17 in the ICU and eight on respiratory assist.

The average age of people hospitalized is 68, with 89 people or 74 percent of those hospitalized over 60.

Population register data reveals that Harju County got the most new positives at 28 of which 24 in the capital Tallinn.

Valga County registered eight, Pärnu County seven, Ida-Viru County six and Viljandi County four new cases. Rapla and Lääne-Viru counties got two, Põlva, Tartu and Lääne counties one new case each. Two people who tested positive did not have a permanent address in Estonia.

The case rate per 100,000 people for the past 14 days now stands at 183, with initial positives making up 4.1 percent of all test results.

In the last 24 hours, 5,214 doses of vaccine were administered of which 3,841 were initial shots. A total of 467,173 people have been vaccinated, with 261,240 people having received both shots.

In the 70+ age group, 65.9 percent of people have received at least one shot in all counties except for Ida-Viru County.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

