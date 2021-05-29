Health Board: 127 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, three deaths

A hundred-and-twenty-seven new coronavirus cases have been found in Estonia in the past twenty-four hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says. Three people who had contracted the virus have died over the same period.

Estonia's new 14-day coronavirus rate per 100,000 inhabitants now stands at 188, down from 200 on Friday, while the proportion of primary coronavirus tests which returned positive in the past two weeks stands at 4.2 percent.

Three people who had contracted coronavirus passed away in the past 24 hours, the board says, all of them women, aged 80, 95 and 96.

New coronavirus cases were found in 12 of Estonia's 15 counties, the Health Board says.

Harju County saw the highest number of cases at 54, 38 of which were found in Tallinn, the board says.

Thirty-three new coronavirus cases were found in Ida-Viru County, while 10 were reported in Tartu County.

The remaining case rates were all in the single figures: Valga County (eight), Põlva County (five), Võru County (four), Viljandi County (three), Saaremaa and Lääne-Viru County (two each), and Jõgeva, Pärnu and Rapla counties (one apiece).

No new cases were posted in Järva and Lääne counties and on Hiiumaa, while three new cases came in individuals who had no place of residence associated with them in the population registry, the source the Health Board uses in compiling its daily coronavirus figures and their location.

A total of 4,026 primary COVID-19 test results were analyzed in the past 24 hours, 127 of which, or 3.1 percent, returned positive.

Eight new coronavirus case files were opened up in hospitals; 119 people are currently hospitalized due to the virus, with their average age being 68. Just under three-quarters of patients (86) are aged over 60, the board says.

12,493 doses of anti-coronavirus vaccine were administered during the day, bringing the total number of people who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose to 463,332, with 258,847 of these having completed the course, i.e. received two doses.

Vaccine coverage of those over 70 years of age now stands at 65.8 percent.

More detailed information is available from the Koroonakaart site here.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

