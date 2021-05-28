80 percent of health care employees now vaccinated

80.4 percent of health care workers in Estonia have now been vaccinated against COVID-19, with the share even greater among family doctors.

91.9 percent of family doctors have been vaccinated.

There are also regional differences between counties. All family doctors have been vaccinated in Hiiu, Jõgeva, Järva, Lääne, Põlva, Valga and Viljandi counties, while in Pärnu County, 98 percent have been inoculated

Coverage on Saaremaa and in Tartu County stands at 94 percent, in Lääne-Viru and Rapla counteis the figure is just lower than that at 93 percent and 92 percent respectively, with Harju and Võru counties each seeing 90 percent coverage.

As with the general populace, coverage is lowest in Ida-Viru County at 84 percent.

Just over 87 percent of other doctors - hospital doctors, specialists etc. - have been inoculated against the coronvirus, while again regional differences can be seen.

The highest vaccination rate for doctors as a whole is on Hiiumaa with 96 percent and in Tartu County, at 95 percent. They are followed by Jõgeva County (93 percent), Viljandi County (92 percent), Lääne and Valga counties (91 percent) and Järva and Põlva counties (90 percent).

86 percent of doctors of all varieties have been vaccinated in Harju County and on Saaremaa, while the figure is 84 percent in Lääne-Viru, Pärnu and Võru counties, and 83 percent in Rapla County.

Again, the lowest figure is posted in Ida-Viru County at 76 percent.

Among midwives, the coronavirus vaccination rate is 77.9 percent.

Most midwives have been vaccinated on Saaremaa - 94 percent, in Võru County - 93 percent, in Jõgeva County - 92 percent, and in Rapla County - 90 percent.

88 percent of midwives in Viljandi County, 84 percent in Pärnu County and 82 percent in Tartu and Valga counties have been vaccinated.

78 percent of midwives have been vaccinated on Hiiumaa, 75 percent in Harju and Lääne and Põlva counties.

69 percent of all midwives have been vaccinated in Ida-Viru County and 67 percent in Lääne-Viru County

The lowest number of midwives has been vaccinated in Järva County - 63 percent, or less than two-thirds.

The highest figure for nurses is on Hiiumaa (93 percent).

They are followed by the nurses of Viljandi County 89 percent, those in Järva County 88 percent, Rapla County 87 percent, the nurses of Jõgeva, Lääne-Viru and Saare counties 86 percent, Lääne- and Põlva counties 83 percent, and Pärnu and Tartu counties 82 percent.

These are followed by Võru County nurses at 79 percent coverage, Hiiumaa at 78 percent and Harju County at 71 percent.

Once again, the lowest proportion of nurses has been vaccinated in Ida-Viru County - 68 percent.

According to the Ministry of Social Affairs, there is no reliable source for the vaccination of caregivers in care homes, private homes etc., hence they have not published figures for this group's vaccination rates.

--

