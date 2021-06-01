Patient portal access delayed over two hours Monday afternoon

The national patient portal experienced downtime Monday, with doctors as well as members of the public being unable to access medical data. The issue lasted about two-and-a-half hours.

At one point, around 9,000 people were held up trying to access the system, which contains information on all aspects of a patients health, including coronavirus vaccinations and test results data.

The Health and Welfare Information System (TEHIK), the primary health database, was not working from around 2.20 p.m. to a bit before 5 p.m. Monday, for reasons still to be specified, TEHIK spokesperson Karilin Engelbrecht told ERR.

After 5 p.m. the wait line fell significantly, with about 300 people still trying to access the system as of 5.10 p.m., ERR reports.

Roll-out of coronavirus vaccine appointments to the general populace in age-group-based increments earlier this month led to lengthy wait times online.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!